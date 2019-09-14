Share:

It is indeed very difficult to just laugh at tramps Samuel Beckett had created for his “Waiting for Godot.”

Apparently stranded at a desolate spot, they keep despondently hoping for the arrival of a messianic character to pull them out of the perpetual gloom and put them on the route to eternal bliss and happiness.

Khawaja Asif is not a character invented by a cynical genius, however. He is a real life person, who has presence and also some charisma. His friendship with Nawaz Sharif goes back to the 1960s, when the two were together at the Government College of Lahore.

Asif turned a banker after leaving college. But in the early 1990s, Nawaz Sharif brought him to the Senate after the death of his father, Khawaja Muhammad Safdar, who had been a veteran politician from Sialkot.

Since 1993, Khawaja Asif kept winning a seat of the National Assembly from this industrial hub of the Central Punjab in each successive election.

With his very loud voice and bubbling energy, Khawaja Asif turned a lead star of the PML-N led opposition, who kept the second government of Ms Benazir Bhutto on its toes with smartly put questions and the ability to shame ministers with sarcastic wit. That was just the beginning of his career, though.

After completing almost three decades in fulltime politics, Khawaja Asif is now considered a formidable voice and a politician of tremendous worth and influence.

Taking floor of the National Assembly Friday morning, however, he sounded to have lost hope. He kept pleading to the Speaker that production orders to ensure presence of arrested members of the National Assembly in house proceedings should be issued, ASAP.

Otherwise, he and his colleagues would be forced to approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

His threat of approaching the Supreme Court made me think of Beckett and his tramps.

After getting the first budget of his government passed in late June, Prime Minister Imran Khan had delivered a thanksgiving type speech. During the same, he contemptuously took on the practice that facilitated a member of the National Assembly to come to parliament, while spending time in jail or facing questions related to “massive corruption” in NAB’s custody.

Prime Minister Imran Khan firmly believes that some leaders of the PML-N and the PPP, currently in NAB custody are not “politicians” but “looters and plunderers.” They deserve no mercy and the facility to “look respectable,” while coming to parliamentary proceedings from jails.

After this categorical speech, Asad Qaiser, the Speaker, can never dare to act “autonomous” and “live up to the caliber” of his office. He had been an insignificant political worker from Swabi. Imran Khan is the sole source of his rise and rise.

Asad Qaiser, therefore, has to pay two hoots to “principles” that may lead to his fall and deprive him of the pomp, perks and privileges associated with the office of the Speaker of National Assembly.

As a very experienced politician, Khawaja Asif should have known this instinctively. He knows for a fact that our political parties are overcrowded with “courtiers,” viciously vying to seek the pleasure of their “leaders.” The opposition must not waste time in carving out a “noble” and “trend setting” exception from Asad Qaiser. Let him survive and thrive in peace rather.

Yet, I am forced to suspect that Khawaja Asif has finally discovered the limits of Asad Qaiser. Therefore, he hurled the threat of approaching the Supreme Court Friday morning. Still, the question remains: Why now?

For getting a plausible answer to this question, you have to recall that with the commencement of new judicial year, Honorable Chief Justice of Pakistan, Asif Saeed Khosa, had delivered a widely reported speech early this week.

During this headlines-creating speech, the honorable Chief Justice subtly expressed concerns over seemingly “shrinking space,” for ideas and people not endorsing the officially told stories about the state of things in our very own state of Denmark.

It is not a mere coincidence that Khawaja Asif also appeared to have now “discovered” a Supreme Court judgment, “as luck would have it.” The PML-N stalwart proudly quoted from the said judgment before hurling the threat of approaching the Supreme Court to seek relief for his detained comrades.

Honorable Asif Saeed Khosa was a member of the bench that had passed it in previous decade. The judgment, smugly referred to by Khawaja Asif, had sternly defended the right of an arrested member of the National Assembly, when it comes to attending house proceedings even when spending time in jail.

The said judgment came to the rescue of Javed Hashmi. He had been elected to the National Assembly from a seat of Lahore during the election of 2002. General Musharraf, the then president, felt annoyed with Hashmi’s vocal conduct in parliament, however,

He had to be sent to jail under visibly framed charges of “sedition,” and the then Speaker of the National Assembly, Chaudhry Amir Hussain, refused to sign on orders for Javed Hashmi’s presence in House proceedings.

Eventually, the Supreme Court helped Javed Hashmi to savor his “constitutional and fundamental right.”

It is but obvious that the speech, delivered by the honorable Chief Justice early this week, has invoked some hope in the gloomy heart of Khawaja Asif. And the judgment he kept referring to doubly helped.

After “discovering” the said judgment, Asif and the rest of opposition members are actively thinking of approaching the Supreme Court to ensure presence of their detained leaders in the House. I can but wish them best of luck.

What made me think of Beckett’s “waiting for Godot,” however, was the repeated assertion by Khawaja Asif that the House, i.e., the National Assembly of Pakistan, he and his colleagues comprise is a “sovereign institution.” Our constitution, no doubt, declares it as the “supreme body” when compared to the rest of state institutions.

But let’s get real for God’s sake. Calling this National Assembly “supreme and sovereign etc.,” is like telling a joke that fails to make you laugh.

“Honorable members” of an allegedly “supreme House” surely failed to ensure execution of the right, clearly available to some of their colleagues, currently spending time in jails or under NAB’s custody. Nonstop pleading and beseeching before the Speaker of this “August House,” didn’t help at all.

In sheer desperation, they are now contemplating to approach the Supreme Court, that too after delivery of a hope-inducing speech by the Honorable Chief Justice early this week.

In the given context, also tell me as to why insignificant mortals like you and I should look up to a “sovereign house” to seek solace when it comes to protecting our fundamental rights.

“Our representatives,” sitting in an elected parliament, surely look more pathetic and miserable than the tramps imagined by the creative genius of Beckett, if you ponder over the so-called big picture.