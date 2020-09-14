Share:

LAHORE - The United States (US) Consulate General Lahore has announced that the US voters, residing in Pakistan, can cast their absentee ballot for the November 2020 Presidential Election and a ballot box is available at the Consulate from September 14 (Monday).

The ballot box is available between 8:30 am and 4:30 p.m. at the Consulate from Monday to Friday (excluding American and Pakistan holidays), according to a member of the US Consulate who talked to mediamen on Sunday.

Unlike Pakistan, United States provides postal ballot service to its 3 million citizens living abroad. An eligible voter, over the age of 18.