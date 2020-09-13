Share:

FAISALABAD -The agriculture experts said that farmers could increase their income by cultivating more than two crops, mixed crops, at a time in their fields. A spokesman for the agriculture (Extension) department on Saturday said fertile land, irrigation water, close distance from field to farm, communication resources and labour were prerequisite elements for cultivating mixed crops. He said farmers could cultivate mustard, canola, grains, potato, onion, tomato, garlic, radish, carrots and fenugreek leaf in sugarcane fields. He added that elimination of weeds was also easy by cultivating mixed crops in sugarcane fields.