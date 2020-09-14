Share:

timergara - Advisor to Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Tariq Imdad has said that people of AJK have great reverence for the people of Dir who rendered matchless sacrifices to end illegal Indian occupation of AJK in 1948.

“The people of AJK have great devotion to the people of Dir whose lashkar faught bravely to end illegal Indian occupation of AJK,” Raja Tariq Imdad said while paying homage to the martyers of Pashtun tribes hailing from Dir and laid to rest at Dhirkot graveyard in Bagh district of AJK.

A group of journalists from Timergara Press Club (TPC) called on Raja Tariq Imdad during a 4-day recreational tour of Azad Jammu and Kashmir last week.

Led by TPC President Ismail Anjum and General Secretary Ihsanullah Shakir, the delegation thanked the people of AJK on behalf of the people of Dir and assured them of all-out support by the people of Pakistan in general and by the people of Dir in special.

TPC president lauded the measures taken by the AJK government for promotion of tourism and gave suggestions to further improve tourism in the area. Raja Tariq Imdad issued on the spot directives to incarnate the suggestions for promotion of tourism in AJK.

During 4-day recreational tour, the TPC delegation visited Sharda, Kail, Arang Kail, Peer Chanasi and many other recreational sites in AJ&K.

Earlier, President Muzaffarabad Press Club Sajid Mir and his colleagues accorded warm welcome to the Lower Dir journalists at Muzaffarabad Press Club and exchanged views on professional matters.