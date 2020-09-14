Share:

Federal Cabinet will meet today under the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to deliberate over 16 pointe agenda.

A wide range of issues ranging from overall political and economic situation of the country, revocation of fake licenses of pilots, constitutional amendment bill-2020 to gang rape incident on motorway will come under discussion in the cabinet meeting.

The decision taken in ECC meeting on September 2 will be tabled in the meeting for endorsement. ECC had given approval to increase power tariff of K-Electric from Rs 1.09 to Rs 2.89 per unit and subsidy amounting to Rs 4.7 billion was also approved for K-Electric.

The matter on cancellation of suspicious licenses of Pilots will come under discussion and amendment bill-2020 will be presented in the meeting. The summaries on appointment of CEOs of National Disaster Management and National Fertilizer Corporation will be placed in the meeting. The summary for appointment of member of Competition Commission is also part of agenda.

Establishment division will brief the cabinet on status of civil service academy. The summaries on appointment of judges of special courts in Peshawar, Lahore and Rawalpindi will also be tabled in the meeting.

The matter of amendment in master-plan of Islamabad for construction of modern jail in federal capital, plots for IB, allotment of budget for the year 2020-21 and summaries of MOU on Sino-Pak collaboration in IT sector are also included in the agenda of the cabinet.

Cabinet will also endorse the decisions of ECC and Energy Committee.