The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police has busted an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered six stolen cars from it worth more than Rs. 10 million, a police spokesman said. He said that a team headed by In-Charge ACLC Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali succeeded to bust a notorious gang of car lifters. The gangsters have been identified as Zahid Shah alias Zahdoao, Ibrhaim Shah and Tariq. They confessed during preliminary investigation to lift cars from twin cities of Islamabad ad Rawalpindi as well as other districts of Punjab and later selling them in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated his overall performance of ACLC police team and announced cash prize and commendation certificates for the team members. He has further directed to continue crackdown against car lifter as car theft rate has declined in Capital due to hard work of Islamabad police.