Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to different areas of provincial metropolis late Saturday night.

The Chief Minister inspected the civic amenities including sanitation condition in the city by driving himself without any protocol. The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to further improve sanitation arrangements in the city. He visited Jail Road, Ferozpur Road, Gulberg, Liberty and other areas without giving any prior notice.

Usman Buzdar expressed indignation over out-of-order street lights in Gulberg and some other areas and reprimanded the concerned authorities.

Buzdar further directed to initiate action against the staff showed negligence in this regard and ordered to keep street lights functional in the city.

He said that his visit to the various areas of the Lahore late at night is to review the problems of the city.

He issued instructions to the concerned authorities over the poor sanitation condition in some areas. He said that street lights were not working in Gulberg and some other areas and it is the responsibility of the metropolitan corporation to keep the street lights functional in the city.

He said that there is no space for those officers and officials who are not discharging their obligations wholeheartedly.

He said that those officers and officials will be encouraged who work hard to solve people problems. He said that surprise visits help a lot to get awareness about the problems of the city. I will continue to make such visits in the future for solving the problems of the city, Usman Buzdar asserted.

Condoles over death of father of Waqar Younis

Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of father of Waqar Younis Bowling Coach of Pakistani Cricket Team.

He expressed heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the Waqar Younas and bereaved family members.

The Chief Minister, in his condolence message, prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Condoles over death

of Allama Zameer

Akhter Naqvi

Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of famous religious scholar Allama Zameer Akhter Naqvi.

The Chief Minister expressed heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members.

Usman Buzdar while paying tribute to the religious services of late Allama Zameer Akther Naqvi said that late was a famous scholar and “Zakir” and his services for the religion will long be remembered.

The Chief Minister, in his condolence message, prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.