Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an incident of manhandling of tourists in Murree.

According to a handout, CM has also sought a report from Commissioner Rawalpindi and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi.

He ordered for initiating legal action against the responsible persons and said that such elements should be brought to book and justice should provide to the affected people.

Usman Buzdar said that such incidents at Murree and other tourist places would not be tolerated.

He directed the police to arrange regular patrolling at tourists places.