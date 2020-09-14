Share:

LAHORE - The COVID-19 has taken away two more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 97,679 after registration of 77 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Sunday, so far the total number of deaths in the province has been recorded as 2,217 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 3 in Rawalpindi, 17 in Gujranwala,1 in Gujrat, 3 in Multan,1 in Vehari, 7 in Faisalabad,1 in Chiniot, 9 in Jhang, 2 in Rahimyar Khan, 1 in Mianwali,1 in Bahawalnagar, 2 in Bahawalpur and 1 new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,064,964 tests for COVID-19 so far while 94,453 confirmed cases recovered all together in the province. The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

One more dengue case reported in Punjab

One new confirmed case of dengue virus has been reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Sunday, 681 suspected cases of dengue virus have been reported during the last 24 hours who have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

So far 47 cases of dengue have been confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 42 patients of dengue virus have been discharged after recovery and currently 5 are under treatment.

No death due to dengue has been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government is continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 12,710 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.