Share:

Pakistan has reported 4 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 302,020. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,383.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 539 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 132,084 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 97,760 in Punjab, 36,992 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,941 in Islamabad, 13,595 in Balochistan, 2,421 in Azad Kashmir and 3,227 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,445 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,217 in Punjab, 1,257 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 178 in Islamabad, 76 in GB and 65 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,968,613 coronavirus tests and 28,823 in last 24 hours. 289,806 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 551 patients are in critical condition.