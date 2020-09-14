Share:

A delegation headed by Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation called on COAS at GH on Monday. According to ISPR press release, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, Pak’s Special Representative for Afghanistan was also present. Matters of mutual interest, regional security and ongoing Afghan Reconciliation Process were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary greatly appreciated Pakistan's role in the ongoing peace process and said that it could not have succeeded without Pakistan's sincere and unconditional support. COAS said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given clear vision regarding peace and connectivity in the region and all elements of national power are united towards making that vision a reality to ensure long awaited peace, progress and prosperity in the region.