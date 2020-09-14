Share:

GUJRANWALA - People’s Colony police have registered a case against a doctor for allegedly blackmailing a female nurse and started investigations. Abdul Rasheed, resident of Nasir Colony in his written application alleged that Dr. Imran took some indecent pics of my daughter Wirda and then started blackmailing her. “Yesterday, I along with my son met Dr Imran at his clinic in Main Market People’s Colony and asked him that my daughter Wirda is not interested to continue her job at his clinic.” Listening that, Dr. Imran got out of control. “He locked me and my son in a room and pressurised us to marry Wirda with him otherwise he will upload pics of Wirda on social media. People’s Colony police have registered a case and started investigations.