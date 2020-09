Share:

LAHORE - Eagles FC and Township United have registered victories in the Fame Friends Football Cup matches played here at Fame Football Club, Model Town. In the first match of the day, Eagles FC thrashed Times FC 5-0. From Eagles FC, Mazhar banged in a brace while Naeem, Asjad and Tallat contributed with one goal apiece. In the second match of the day, Township United routed Marghazar FC 2-0. Rizwan struck both the goals for the winning side.