LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the opposition may fulfill their desire of holding protests. Rooting out corruption is necessary to strengthen the country economically.

There shall be no compromise on accountability without discrimination, he added.

He was talking to mediamen on Sunday in a ceremony held in Gaddafi Stadium with members of the business community Syed Azmat Ali Shah and Malik Amjad.

Responding to questions, Governor Punjab said that the victim of Motorway incident is the daughter of the nation and Punjab government will utilise all resources to deliver justice to the victim.

He said that exemplary punishment will be given to the culprits involved in this crime. Governor Punjab, answering another question said that ever since the PTI government has assumed power, the opposition is saying that we will not complete our term but the opposition will only have to face disappointment as we have public support with us.

He said that the opposition parties cannot influence the process of transparent accountability with threats of protests and sit-ins.

Our government fully supports accountability and there shall be no compromise on this at any cost. Governor Punjab said that the opposition may protest if they want to but Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete five-year mandate given by the public.

General elections will take place on time and our government will continue to move forward with successful economic policies which are being validated by the international organisations, he added. Addressing the ceremony Governor Punjab said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, our government has saved Pakistan from economic bankruptcy. Pakistan’s economy has suffered due to coronavirus but our government has supported millions of distressed families through Ehsaas Programme.

He said that the world is praising the smart lockdown policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the countries of the world are replicating our policies to control the spread of coronavirus. Pakistan’s global image is improving and we are making progress on every front, he added.