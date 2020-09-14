Share:

The government has decided to extend International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Ordinance, 2020 and a resolution in this regard will be tabled in the National Assembly today (Monday).

According to sources, the ordinance meant to allow convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to file a review appeal against his conviction in the High Court will be extended for 120 days.

Sources also informed that the ordinance, issued in May in view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling which in June last year asked Pakistan to give Jadhav consular access while hearing an appeal filed by India against Pakistani military court’s order, will expire this week.

The ordinance meant to allow Jadhav – an operative of Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) – who was arrested from Balochistan in March 2016 and sentenced to death by a military court for fomenting terrorism in the country – to file an appeal against his conviction in a high court.