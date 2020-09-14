Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed party leader Atta Tarar. Tarar in his tweet said that Hamza has tested positive for coronavirus and hoped that he would be shifted from Kot Lakhpat jail to a hospital soon.

Yesterday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif met his son Hamza Shehbaz at the Kot Lakhpat jail. According to the details, Shehbaz Sharif visited Kot Lakhpat jail to meet his incarcerated son. During the meeting, the PML-N president inquired about his health. The meeting continued for over one-and-a-half hours, said sources.

Despite appeals from the opposition party, Punjab government on Sunday rejected a plea from Hamza Shehbaz to shift him to Ittefaq Hospital Lahore.

According to sources, the provincial home department rejected the plea from Hamza Shehbaz which he conveyed to the department along with a copy of his COVID-19 test results. The jail sources said he was currently provided all the needed medical facilities within the prison and would be shifted to the hospital if required.

The PML-N has criticised the decision from the Punjab government saying that they were playing politics on the health condition of the son of the Opposition Leader in National Assembly.

Maryam Nawaz alleges Hamza not being given required medical attention

PML-N vice-president and Nawaz’s daughter, Maryam, said that investigation has to be conducted what Nawaz Sharif was fed when his food from home stopped in the jail, which resulted in an increase of his platelets count. Maryam also questioned how a man in captivity suffered from coronaviurs while accusing the government of not giving Hamza “the required medical attention”.

“This oppressive regime has been toying with the health of political opponents by keeping them in inhuman conditions. My brother Hamza Shehbaz Sharif is the latest victim of this brutality who has tested positive for COVID-19 but not being given the required medical attention,” she said on Twitter.

She said Hamza “has unjustly and illegally been incarcerated for more than a year now”. On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb in her statement has stated that negligence in the treatment of Hamza Shehbaz could pose threats to his life.

She appealed the nation to pray for the early recovery of the party leader and urged the government to immediately shift Hamza Shahbaz from the jail to the hospital.