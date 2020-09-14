Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of flood-affected people, including women, held a demonstration here outside the local press club on Sunday to protest against the non-provision of relief goods to them by the authorities. Carrying banners and placards in their hands, the protesters raised slogans against the district administration for not providing them ration, mosquitoes nets, clean drinking water and other essential items. They demanded the Sindh chief minister to ensure distribution of relief goods to them without any delay and without any discrimination. Talking to the media, they accused the district administration of distributing goods only among its favourites, while leaving a majority of people deprived of any kind of relief. They lamented that while on one hand they had been displaced from their homes due to rains, and their crops had been destroyed while on the other they were not being properly looked after. They urged the Sindh CM take immediate notice of their plight and ensure fair distribution of relief goods among the deserving flood victims.