Share:

ARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has demanded the city administration to clear Mosa Colony of rainwater and garbage.

Talking to area people during his visit to Mosa Colony on Sunday, he said that people’s elected representatives did not even bother to visit the area which spoke of their indifferent attitude towards their constituents. He also demanded compensation for residents of the area who became homeless and lost their belongings in recent rains. The area people, including Naib Ameer district Gulberg Kamran Siraj, Area Nazim Irfan Shah, Nazim Mosa Colony Abdul Rehman Shah and Muhammad Hanif informed Hafiz Naeem that Alkhidmat and JI workers had rescued people of three collapsed homes during heavy rains. They also informed him that neither any representative of the government nor anybody from political parties had visited their area, adding only people from the JI and Alkhidmat had come to their rescue.

Hafiz Naeem, while reiterating JI’s stance to be always with the people in distress, said that during former city nazims Abdus Sattar Afghani and Naimatullah Khan tenures, JI’s elected representatives had done record development work in the area.

He informed people that the JI had planned ‘Karachi Rights Movement’ which would commence on September 27, and asked them to accelerate working to make it a success.