ISLAMABAD - The future of Kashmir cannot be determined by India unilaterally, international lawmakers from EU and UK said at a webinar,

They affirmed the right of Kashmiri people as principal stakeholders of the conflict.

With UNGA’s 75th session scheduled in days, lawmakers, leaders, diplomats and journalists from the EU, UK, India, Pakistan, the occupied Kashmir and Azad Jammu Kashmir agreed that the international community should know how Kashmir had become extremely restive since August 5 last year, and this came with implications for conflict escalation in the region.

The Jinnah Institute’s organised the webinar titled ‘The Future of Kashmir: A Test for Global Multilateralism and Regional Peace.’

The session was chaired by Senator Sherry Rehman, President Jinnah Institute, and participants included UK Member of Parliament Andrew Gwynne, Senior journalist from occupied Kashmir Iftikhar Gilani, Member of European Parliament Michael Gahler, former Pakistan Ambassador to the US and EU Tariq Fatemi, Indian columnist and former Bharatiya Janata Party politician Sudheendra Kulkarni, former MEP Julie Ward and IIOJK-based Prof. Dr. Siddiq Wahid.

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu & Kashmir, in his keynote statement observed that future of Kashmiri people was bleak if the international community did not intervene. He urged the UK and EU parliaments to focus on the IIOJK situation before it was too late.

The AJK President said the situation on ground in IIOJK was nothing better than a foreign occupation whose driving force was a fascist Hindutva agenda.

Sardar Masood said, “The BJP is steering demographic change in a bid to manipulate voter turnout in its favour, and any claims about Pakistan supporting the current freedom are categorically false; they should be seen as attempts to obfuscate the indigenous nature of the uprising.” He proposed a move to resolve the Kashmir issue by starting an international rights movement that reached out to Indian civil society, politicians and international partners who recognized and opposed the BJP’s rights violations in Kashmir.

British MP Andrew Gwynne from the Labour Party agreed that Kashmir needed an international focus and identified the need to re-educate UK citizens on the issue.

He saw that Britain was responsible insofar how it left Kashmir unresolved at the time of partition and added that his country had a positive role to play as a member of the UN Security Council. “The world cannot afford two nuclear states to enter into a conflict,” MP Gwynne stated during the webinar.

Senator Sherry Rehman said that Kashmir was the oldest issue on the agenda of the United Nations, and must not be forgotten, or treated as an inconvenient regional issue that could be airbrushed away by the international community.

She said, “Both as a strategic issue and an international dispute that lies at the fault line between two nuclear countries that have gone to war over Kashmir, the matter cannot be pushed aside or treated as an internal issue of India, especially after the brutal unilateralism that New Delhi has shown.”

MP James Daly from the UK Conservative Party highlighted the significance of recognising oppressed Kashmiris’ inalienable right of self-determination. He recounted his visit to AJK in February 2020 along with other lawmakers, where his delegation was given free access to interact with citizens at all levels, in order to ascertain the situation on ground. “We were treated with complete openness…unfortunately, our group was not let into India, and we were not able to speak with the Indian government in a free and open manner,” he stated.

Veteran Kashmiri journalist Iftikhar Gilani said that Kashmiri history, culture and language were being erased by the BJP’s Hindutva onslaught against the Muslim majority state.

Ambassador Tariq Fatemi highlighted that India had reneged on UNSC resolutions and bilateral commitments with Pakistan in abrogating the Article 370. The political and military leadership across Pakistan had offered to resolve the Kashmir issue, but India had “unleashed terror and genocide” in the restive region. Fatemi saw clear advantages in dialogue and economic interdependence, but this understanding had been missing on the Indian side. He said resolving issues like Kashmir was difficult without a commonality of interests.

Former BJP politician Sudheendra Kulkarni believed that the acrimonious relationship between Pakistan and India was a remnant of the partition and its aftermath. The abrogation of Article 370 was unconstitutional and unjust, and had transformed the Kashmir issue to one now involving three states; Pakistan, China and India. “The abrogation is a wrong, and one that has to be rectified. Interdependence in the region would help find a solution,” he stated.

German MP Michael Gahler said India and Pakistan’s acrimonious past cannot be changed, but to proceed ahead and formulate ways of resolving the challenge, there is need for neutral observers to collect information and report to the international community. It is unfortunate that UN agencies have limited access on the Indian side, but it is also unproductive that Indian and Pakistan regurgitate age-old postures “via loud speaker” at each other. Transparency should be built into the process to enable a degree of confidence among neutral observers. In addition, a people centric approach should be adopted so the affectees of conflict can become the primary beneficiaries of the international support.