Share:

ISLAMABAD - She’s long been viewed as a style icon. And Kate Moss was putting on a stylish display as she left Kim Jones’ birthday celebration at London’s Laylow restaurant. The model, 46, opted for a loose cream silk dress as she joined her daughter Lila, 17, and boyfriend Count Nikolai von Bismarck for the low-key birthday celebration. Kate showcased her relaxed fashion sense by opting for the loose cream silk dress with a tie front and a flowing skirt teamed with gold peep-toe heels. The fashion legend exited the birthday celebration hand-in-hand with her boyfriend Nikolai after marking Kim’s 47th birthday. Kate was also joined by her daughter who opted for a black chiffon midi dress, boots and a leather jacket as she left arm-in-arm with her famous mum.