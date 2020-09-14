Share:

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh has on Monday apologized over his controversial statement regarding the motorway rape incident.

Umar Sheikh said, “I apologize to the victim and all other classes who were hurt by my remarks. I had no intention to give any wrong impression.”

The Lahore CCPO had earlier remarked that the rape victim should have been more careful and taken a safer route. He said, “The affected woman departed from Defence Area of Lahore after midnight and took motorway route instead of GT Road, that too without adequate fuel.

“The woman called her brother instead of police and her brother telephoned the motorway police at 130 to send a police mobile for her help.”