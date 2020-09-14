Share:

HYDERABAD - The Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the local government elections can be held in the province only after completion of the delimitation of the constituencies.

Talking to the media in Sehwan, Jamshoro district, and Hala, Matiari district, on Sunday the CM added that the Council of Common Interest had to accord its approval to the 2017 population census before the delimitation exercise could start.

“In Sindh the last delimitation was done under the 1998 census which could no longer be done now,” he underlined.

He said the CCI would have to approve the 2017 census to allow the delimitation to start. The CM added that as per the law the LG elections would be held within 120 days after completion of the delimitation.

Responding to a question he said the PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave the statement about holding protests against the Federal government in reaction to a lack of relief and rehabilitation response from the Centre for the rain affected people.

He added that the deductions of more than Rs300 billion from the National Finance Commission (NFC) award during the last 2 years was another contention for the protests.

To another question he said the provincial government would work in tandem with the centre for development of Karachi, adding that the province had also submitted recommendations to the Federal government for drainage projects in the left bank districts in Sindh.

He said the affected people in the province had been demanding the relief approach which was adopted after the 2010 super flood.

According to him, the torrential rains affected over 2.5 million people in the province and the provincial government declared 21 districts out of 29 in Sindh as the calamity hit.

He informed that so far more than 42,000 tents and tens of thousands of ration bags had been handed over to the affected people.

He also condoled with the MNA Makhdoom Jameeluz Zaman in Hala over the demise of his brother Makhdoom Aqeeluz Zaman.