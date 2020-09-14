Share:

Mutilated body of a seven-year missing child was recovered near Bazai village of Tank in Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) police station jurisdiction on Monday.

According to details, seven-year-old Muhammad Shahid s/o Akhtar Khan went missing after he went to nearby grazing fields along with his step mother to drive cattle on September 06, 2020.

The family of the missing child lodged a report in SMA police station on September 07, 2020 and police started searching for the child but could not find any clue of whereabouts of the boy.

The passerby villagers spotted the mutilated dead body of an unidentified boy in the fields near village Bazai Monday and informed police which shifted the dead body to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Tank for postmortem and family of mission boy was call who identified him as Shahid.

Hospital sources said that samples have been taken from the body for forensic tests to further make out the identity of the body. Police have registered a case and started investigation to arrest the culprits.