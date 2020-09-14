Share:

ISLAMABAD - Representatives of various skill promotion organizations on Sunday urged to establish public sector institutions to promote the work of Pakistani women artisans with further polishing their skills. According to them, there is a need to have such centers in rural areas with its linkage to main institutions at federal and provincial level to take this neglected area seriously. “This is necessary as women artisans are playing an important role to maintain the identity of cultural heritage of Pakistan and keeping alive the dying crafts for the coming generations,” said Shagufta Intezar, a successful businesswoman. She said that still there is a need to recognize the services of our iconic figures and the young generation can celebrate them by creating awareness about their work. Aliya Nigar, a woman engaged in handicraft work said, “I am sure business activities will increase if the quarters concerned take the responsibility of promoting all such work. She said that without proper training of unskilled women, the plan of meeting target of having a large number of skilled women in the country is impossible. She suggested to set up training centres for them.