Ms. Kashmala Tariq, Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for protection against harassment of women has said the NGOs come forward to save perpetrators of rape offences from execution.

Talking to a private TV Channel she said Monday that the loophole is there in the law in awarding punishment to perpetrators of rape offences. Parliament and human rights organizations are divided over the matter of exemplary punishment.

She stressed that a consensus among all is must to award punishment to criminals. The eye witnesses should demonstrate responsibility rather than becoming spectators in any case of rape. She said parliament should enact such legislation that the hands of all get tied.

She pointed out that in the past rape cases were not reported but now they are being reported. She said that Prime Minister get report from us directly.

NGO sector says Islamic sentences be not awarded, she said adding when motorway like incident occurs then it is demanded the perpetrator should be hanged. NGOs and Civil society say that culprits should not be executed. But on such incidents they say exemplary punishment be awarded.