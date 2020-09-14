Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Capt. (Retd) Sikander Qayyum on Sunday directed the concerned officials to ensure cleanliness at the service areas of M-5.

Chairman NHA visited Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5) and inspected all the rest areas, service areas and toll plazas located along M-5.

During inspection, Senior Officers of NHA, Chinese contractors and all service areas and rest reas contractors were also present at site.

Chairman NHA directed all operators to ensure cleanliness. He asked the concerned members of National Highway Authority to visit service areas once a week.

Sikander Qayyum said if cleanliness conditions were not improved then strict action should be taken as per terms and conditions of contract.

During inspection, he took feedback from the commuters at all service areas about the facilities and prices of food products.

The public expressed satisfaction over the quality and prices of the food items. He also inspected fuel facilities and construction work of the fuel stations buildings at Azampur and UCH Sharif Service Areas and instructed M/s. GO to complete construction activities expeditiously. The Chairman NHA also checked the facilities at Masjid and same instructions were given to operators to keep all wash rooms areas in hygienic condition.

Sikander Qayyum also visited Traffic Control Center (TCC) to observe performance of Intelligent Transport System (ITS) system. During briefing he expressed interest in checking overloaded vehicles through weigh in motion system and its recording at TCC.

At the end, Chairman NHA inspected arrangements for staying of commuters at Multan Service Area and appreciated quality of rooms and travelling and civic facilities services provided there. He desired to provide such quality facilities at other service areas if possible.