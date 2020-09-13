Share:

Islamabad-Pakistan and China to sign Development Agreement of the First China Pakistan Economic Corridor’s (CPEC) Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Rashakai today (Monday).

The signing of the Development Agreement of Rashakai SEZ under CPEC would realise the vision of special economic zones’ development, ultimately leading to a prosperous and industrial Pakistan, said Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Atif R. Bokhari.

The signing ceremony will be held at the Prime Minister House and would be attended by the Federal Ministers, Officials from line ministries and KP Government and other stakeholders. Under CPEC nine SEZs have been identified with one each in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan Islamabad, FATA, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. There are two SEZs in Sindh which includes Industrial Park Pakistan Steel Mills Port Qasim and Dhabeji Special Economic Zone.

The Special Economic Zones Act 2012, under Section-13 binds together the Federation (Board of Investment), the Province and the SEZ Developer through an agreement for the successful establishment and development of an SEZ, aptly termed as the Development Agreement. This agreement provides the road map for establishment of an SEZ while holding the Federal and provincial government and the developer jointly responsible for the development and successful operations of an SEZ.

The Rashakai SEZ is to be developed under Public Private Partnership mode by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) (a Section-42 company of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) in collaboration with China Road & Bridge Corporation (a state-owned Chinese enterprise). An SPV Company of these two firms named Rashakai Special Economic Zone Development and Operations Company (RSEZDOC) has been created for implementation of this Agreement, which is first of its kind with Chinese counterpart being one of the parties. A project of $128 Million, spanning over 1,000 acres of land was awarded SEZ status on August 6, 2019 and its Concession Agreement was signed in April 2019.

The Board of Investment promoted establishment of this SEZ with the goals of capitalising on investment inflow under CPEC, inclusive economic development of KP Province, creation of job opportunities, industrial development, and export generation in Pakistan. Rashakai SEZ holds a unique competitive advantage due to its proximity to the first juncture of CPEC route, and significant resource and manufacturing base in the region. Due to such factors, it has the potential to become one of the primary investment destinations for foreign investors – particularly Chinese investors who are looking to find new and cheaper markets to relocate their industrial base.

Minister of State/ Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Atif R. Bokhari said that Board of Investment has successfully expedited the process of provision of promised utilities, facilitated allocation of fiscal incentives and concession to the co-developer of the SEZ. To enable successful operations of this SEZ, federal government has committed Rs1.8 billion for provision of 210 MWs of electricity, and Rs1.2 billion for the provision of 30 mmcfd gas from the Federal PSDP. Provision of required utilities at the doorstep of the SEZ as per the required timelines of the project will allow for on-time construction and development of the SEZ, he added.