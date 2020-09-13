Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed decrease of 43.61 percent during the first month of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $61.255 million during July 2020 against exports of $108.642 million during July2019, showing decline of 43.61 percent, SBP data revealed. Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed decline of 14.57 percent in first month, from US $ 2.216 billion to US $ 1.893 billion, the SBP data revealed. On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the period under review were recorded at $4.216 million against $9.752 million last year, showing decreased of 56.76 percent in July 2020. The overall imports decreased by 13.26 percent, from $4.184 billion to $3.629 billion, according to the data. Based on the trade figures, the trade of goods and services with Afghanistan witnessed decrease of 42.32 percent in surplus during July 2020 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.