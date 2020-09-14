Share:

LAHORE - General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q), Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Senior Vice-President Punjab Ch Salim Baryaar called on Speaker Punjab Assembly and President PML-Q Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence here on Sunday.

During the meeting views were exchanged regarding local body’s elections, party election, reorganization and national political situation. Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Ch Salim Baryaar briefed Provincial President regarding intra-party election and reorganisation.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that our party will fully participate in the local bodies elections. Issuing directions regarding local polls, he said that the party workers should be activated in all districts at the lowest level and peoples services rendered during our tenure should be highlighted from door to door.

Separately, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi has said that minorities are playing important role in enlightening name of Pakistan across the globe.

He was talking to Roman Catholic Church Bishop of Pakistan Sebastian Francis Shah and Additional Registrar and Director Overseas Cell, Lahore High Court (LHC), Mr Johnson Bernard who called on him at his residence here on Sunday.

Ch Parvez Elahi said Pakistan was a peace loving country, proof of which was the return of Hindu family from India. He said all religions had permission to perform their religious rituals freely; Muslims and minority community respect each-other’s religions.

Speaking on the occasion, Bishop of Pakistan Sebastian Francis Shah said that the Chief Minister announced many incentives for the minorities including prominent measures of return of educational institutions, ownership rights for Christian residents of kachi abadis, provision of funds for repairs and renovation of churches and establishing of ministry for representation of the minorities for the first time in the Punjab Assembly which are viewed appreciably in foreign countries even today, because of this act of yours priests and fathers in their sermons say words of praise and pray for the Speaker.