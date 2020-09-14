Share:

MARDAN - Takhtbhai police on Sunday arrested two accused murderers who had killed two cousins near Maday Baba Road on August 29.

Taking notice of the incident, DPO Mardan Dr. Zahidullah constituted an investigation team to probe the killing and early arrest of the killers involved.

The police team by using technical equipment arrested both the killers identified as Murad and Raza Khan and recovered arms used in the killing. It is worth mentioning here that both cousins Habibur Rehman and Izat Khan residents of Yakh Khoi were killed near Maday Baba Road.