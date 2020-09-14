Share:

KARACHI - Ravi City and Bundle Island projects hold tremendous attraction for foreign investors, said President Arif Alvi here on Sunday. Chairing a meeting at Sindh Governor House, attended by investors and members of various business communities, he said the two projects would also create immense employment opportunities for the locals.

Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail was also present on the occasion along with Malik Riaz Hussain, Aqil Karim Dedhi, Arif Habib and Mahmood Moulvi. Fawad Mukhtar of Fatima Group, Gauhar Ejaz of Lake City Holdings, Shahid Abdullah of Sapphire Company and Mian Mohammad Hasan of U.S Group besides Tariq Rafi, Ahmad Tabba and Nadeem Feroz also attended the meeting.

President greets Gohar

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Sunday visited the residence of leader of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar and congratulated him on being elected as chief of the Mahar tribe. Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, Member of the National Assembly Jai Parkash, members of the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh and Khurram Sher Zaman were also present on the occasion, said a statement.

Ghous Bakhash Mahar, Sheheryar Mahar, Ali Junejo and Saifullah Abro were also present.

President Dr. Arif Alvi expressed his best wishes to Sardar Ali Gohar Mahar to keep the Mahar tribe organized and united.

