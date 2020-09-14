Share:

DADU - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has said that corruption in Sindh has reached its peak under the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he accused the provincial government of embezzling billions of rupees from the public funds, adding it did not even spare the funds meant for combating the coronavirus.

“The isolation and quarantine centers which were set up for the poor patients neither had adequate facilities nor the patients were properly looked after,” he said, and alleged, “Around 80 percent of the COVID-19 patients kept themselves confined to their homes, but the provincial government showed most of them on papers to be admitted at hospitals only to demand more money.”

The PTI leader did not stop at this, and accused Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet ministers of pocketing money meant for the rehabilitation of rain and flood-affected people. “None of the victims has been given any financial support and no step has been taken for their rehabilitation,” he said.

Qureshi reiterated the party’s stance that the PPP government had failed to lead people of Sindh to prosperity during its 12 years long rule, “Rather, it has ended up putting people in more troubles,” he regretted. He said despite the fact that PPP government had got more powers under the 18th Constitutional Amendment, still it remembered the people only at the time of elections.

Aged flood victim killed in road mishap

An aged flood-affected woman was killed after being hit by a speeding bike on Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road on Sunday. As per reports, Shremti Hoosi Kolhi, aged around 70 years, was suddenly hit by a speeding bike as a result of which she sustained serious injuries, and was rushed to Civil Hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead.

The unidentified bike rider, however, fled away from the scene after the incident.

Later, body of the deceased woman was handed over to her heirs after completion of legal formalities