Khanewal - Senior Member Punjab Assembly Haji Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha had an important meeting with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor House Lahore. Important political issues and development projects were discussed in detail in the meeting. Political circles are attaching great importance to this meeting. Haji Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha said that important discussions have been held with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on political issues and ongoing development projects which have benefited the citizens of Punjab.