Punjab police has failed to arrest prime suspect Abid Ali of the motorway gang-rape incident despite multiple raids by law enforcement agencies.

Police has detained seven people including close relatives of Abid Ali. It was also revealed that the criminal is involved in illegal occupation of land and his brother is also involved in robberies and other crimes.

On the other hand, alleged co-accused Waqar-ul-Hassan, who appeared at CIA police station in Lahore‘s Model Town yesterday, is likely to be presented before the local court today (Monday).

According to details, the investigation team has sent sample of Waqar to the laboratory for DNA test. Sources told that identification parade will also be held to recognize the suspect.

Meanwhile, police sources told that Waqar-ul-Hassan’s relative Abbas is also allegedly involved in the case. Abbas is likely to be presented before the team for interrogation, the sources further stated.

Punjab information minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that mobile phone data of suspects Abid Ali and Waqar-ul-Hassan was recovered through geo-fencing. The security personnel are continuously carrying out raids to arrest the culprits, he told.

Chohan further said that Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar is personally monitoring the case.

Earlier, pictures of both suspects Abid Malhi and his alleged accomplice Waqarul Hasan Shah in Lahore Motorway rape incident were released to the public.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of recent sexual assault crimes reported in Lahore and Karachi, specifically the rape of a woman on Lahore Ring Road and murder of a 5-year-old child after being raped in Karachi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that such crimes are extremely shameful for any civilized society, law enforcement agencies have been tasked with arresting the culprits at the earliest.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh said while speaking to media that the culprits involved in motorway rape incident will be arrested within 48 hours.

The CCPO noted that the affected family departed Defence Area of Lahore after midnight and took Motorway route instead of GT Road, that too without adequate fuel.

“The woman called her brother instead of police and her brother telephoned the motorway police at 130 to send a police mobile.

Case background

On September 9, 2020, mother of two children was looted and raped at gunpoint on motorway near Gujjarpura area of the Punjab province.

The woman was reportedly travelling in a car along with her two children when some unknown accused overpowered her. After raping and robbing the victim of valuables and cash (1 lakh), the suspects escaped from the scene.

On receipt of the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the woman to a hospital. The police said the process to identify the accused through the Safe City cameras was underway.