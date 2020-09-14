Share:

KARACHI - Renowned religious scholar Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passed away here on Sunday due to heart attack. He was 76.

His funeral prayer was offered at Incholi Imambargah, and was attended by leaders of various political parties besides members of the family and others. He was laid to rest at Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard.

The family members confirmed the reports of his death, saying that Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi was taken to the Aga Khan University Hospital late Saturday night where he died due to a heart attack.

Naqvi was born in 1944 in the Indian city of Lucknow where he studied until graduation, later moving to Karachi in 1967.

He had a PhD from the University of Karachi and was known to have knowledge of science, philosophy, literature, culture, journalism and Islamic history. He also remained the editor of the Al Kalam magazine besides heading the Anees Academy.

He also authored 28 books on various subjects, including Urdu ghazals and the events of Karbala.

He was also famous among the youngsters due to his unique style of sermons.

CM Sindh condoles death of prominent scholar

Allama Zamir Akhtar Naqvi

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed profound grief over the sad demise of eminent scholar Allama Zamir Akhtar Naqvi, and eulogized his efforts for inter-faith harmony.

In a condolence message here on Sunday, the CM said the deceased always talked about humanity and their rights.

The chief minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.