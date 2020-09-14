Share:

In a major breakthrough in the Motorway gang-rape incident, Shafqat Ali confessed to the rape the woman after his DNA matched.

According to the police, Ali’s DNA matched with samples collected from the crime scene. Earlier, the police officers arrested Shafqat Ali from Dipalpur. The investigators further told that Waqar-ul-Hassan has not been found involved in the case after his DNA test report came negative.

Important revelations were made regarding involvement of prime suspect Abid in committing several heinous crimes with his accomplice Shafqat who is a resident of Bahawalnagar. Afterwards, CIA has sent teams to Bahawalnagar, Lahore and Sheikhupura for the arrest of Shafqat.

Meanwhile, Waqar’s brother-in-law Abbas has also surrendered to police in Sheikhupura. The sources told that Abbas was using mobile phone connection issued on Waqar’s name.