Chairman Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik while directing to submit comprehensive report on motorway tragedy within 3 days has summoned briefing from Interior Ministry, IG Police and Secretary Interior Punjab.

The Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior took the suo moto notice of Lahore motorway tragedy in the meeting on September 10, the matter of Lahore motorway rape case was raised by Senator Kalsoom Parveen in the meeting of Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior. The statements of the related personnel will be heard on the next meeting of the Committee.

Chairman Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior Rehman Malik has summoned the answers of the following important questions: 'Exact time of the unfortunate incident?' as well as Date, location and time of the woman’s car passing through the toll plaza?, Has the google mapping of the surrounding area of the scene been done?, Who was the first police personal to reach the scene?, Is the person an official of police, special branch or any other secret agency?, 3 hours before and after the incident, how many phone calls have been traced?, How many cars passed through the toll plaza within 10 minutes, after the affected woman?, The list of police, special branch, motorway police and personnel from any other department involved in the investigation.

The Chairman directed FIA to investigate perpetrators involved in the incident, Why the affected woman wasn’t provided with immediate assistance?, Why the call wasn’t answered immediately?, The possibility of locals being involved in the matter can’t be neglected, The Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior raised the Zainab case and reached its conclusion.

Furthermore he questioned, Does our police requires correction for social justice?, The Committee declared the statement of CCPO Lahore as extremely irresponsible and unprofessional, Under what circumstances he gave such irresponsible statement?, Did the CCPO Lahore asked his superiors before giving such statement?, The FIA has been directed to identify the tweet, which came against the affected woman after the incident.

It is the responsibility of the State to safeguard the life, wealth and honor of the people. The Committee issues the order of immediate arrest of the accused and provide justice to the affected woman.

IG Motorway will inform the Committee regarding measures taken to safeguard the passengers. Secretary Communication and Chairman NHA will inform the Committee on the reason of failure by the staff deployed to assist the people.

The staff of the Committee and related departments to ensure confidentiality of the investigation, so that there is no obstacle in the investigation. The Committee will ensure that the name of woman, family details and other matters won’t appear elsewhere. After the comprehensive report, IG Punjab Police and Secretary Punjab Interior will brief the Committee over the incident.