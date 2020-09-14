Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a major breakthrough, terrorist commander Ihsan Ullah alias Ihsan Sanray along with three other terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Ghariom, Shaktoi area, near the inter district boundary of North and South Waziristan on Sunday.

In a tweet, Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said Ihsan Sanray masterminded numerous terrorist activities. More recently the terrorist commander was involved in planning and execution of terrorist attacks in Shaktoi area which led to martyrdom of several soldiers and officers, including Lt Nasir Shaheed and Capt Sabih Shaheed.

Pakistan Army’s Lieutenant Nasir Khalid (23) was martyred in an IED blast in North Waziristan few days back. With Lt. Nasir Khalid’s martyrdom, his mother lost her only child. Having graduated from the Australian Defence Force Academy, Lt Nasir Khalid had a promising military career ahead of him. Due to his outstanding performance at PMA, he was selected for Royal Military College, Australia. He had completed the 137 Long-Course from Pakistan Military Academy (PMA).

Captain Mohammad Sabih Abrar and a soldier were martyred and two others had sustained serious injuries when a convoy of the security forces was ambushed by the unknown terrorists in North Waziristan district in June this year.

The security forces were patrolling the area five kilometers south-east of Ghariom near the boundary between North and South Waziristan when terrorists opened fire on them. The shootout resulted in the Shahadat of Captain Mohammad Sabih Abrar and Sepoy Naveed Akhtar though a terrorist was also killed in exchange of fire.