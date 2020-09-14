Share:

KANDHKOT - Uncovered manholes in various parts of the city are posing threat to the lives of people, particularly minors. In this connection, residents of different areas, especially Haibat Road, Cinema Road, Gul Sher Mohallah, Old Beef Market, Kashmore Road, Degree College Road and others have complained that open manholes in city are causing great inconvenience to them. They regretted that the municipal authority as well as taluka administration had so far turned a deaf ear to their repeated pleas.

They further complained that there were no warning signs which could alert pedestrians, bikers and others about the presence of uncovered manholes in different areas.

They said that the situation became more precarious when it rained.

People almost from all walks of life have complained to the authorities several times about such manholes, but to no avail.