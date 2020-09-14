Share:

US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad will reach Islamabad today (Monday) to hold talks Pakistan officials regarding Afghan peace process.

According to sources, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad will hold important meetings with the top political and military leadership of Pakistan during his stay in the country.

Sources also informed that Zalmay Khalilzad will hold discussion with Pakistani officials over the next phase of the Afghan peace process. He will seek guidance from Pakistan on the reconciliation process.

It should be noted that Zalmay Khalilzad visit to Pakistan just two days after the talks between the Afghan government and Taliban in Doha is being considered very important.