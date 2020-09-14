Share:

LAHORE - The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore decided to reopen its all campuses on September 21 in gradual manner under the guidelines of Punjab government and Higher Education Commission (HEC).

It was decided after the series of meetings of gradually reopening committee and deans committee meeting held at UVAS on Sunday, said a press release.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Nasim Ahmad approved 3 phases mode of studies for students after reopening of university.

He said that cleanliness be ensured on all UVAS campuses including class rooms, laboratories and staff offices as well as students hostels and residential areas.

He said that SOPs would be followed strictly to curb COVID-19 and preventive measures would also be taken against dengue mosquitoes.

The commencement of classes in the 1st phase, 9th semester of five year and 7th semester of four year degree program and 1st semester of all degree programs undergraduate and postgraduate would resume from 21st of September. In the 2nd phase, 7th semester for five year degree program, 5th semester for 4 year degree program and 2nd semester of postgraduate degree program students would be invited from October 05, 2020.

In the 3rd phase 5th and 3rd semester for five year degree programs and 3rd semester for four year degree programs classes would start from October 19, 2020, he added.