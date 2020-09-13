Share:

Songs have always been a crucial part of wars and military operations as they not only motivate the soldiers fighting on borders but gives an adrenaline rush to all those back at home who, if not fighting at front, are fighting with their pens and prayers. Every patriotic song not only increases patriotism but also gives a message to enemies.

“Har Ghari Tayar” released on 6th September is another such song that not only displays the fortitude, grit and spirit of our soldiers but also gives an explicit message to enemy that we are actually ready to “surprise” you anytime.

Remake of the song, sung by Nuri, Ali Azmat and Asim Azhar showcases the enthusiasm of our forces who are ready to devote their everything to defend the motherland. Every lyric of the song is reproducing the zest of Pakistan forces and the video is portraying the fervour of our soldiers.

Another amazing quality of the song is that along with men, it displays the strength of our sisters who are being trained, breaking the notion that “women are delicate”. It is a treat for eyes to watch women holding weapon, crossing obstacles, and walking besides soldiers, preparing themselves for the time when Pakistan will call for their services.

Har Ghari Tayar shows the courage of our forces who are equipped and prepared to counter any attack.

This song pays tribute to those who fight, sacrifice, and defend us. It pays homage to the “Heroes of Pakistan” who do not fight because they hate what’s In front of them but because they love what is behind them, who fight with their morale’s high up to the sky. It praises the contributions of our forces who left no stone unturned to bring back peace in country and acclaims the oblation of lives in this journey. It also communicates to the youth of the country that what if they are not wearing a uniform, still they are soldiers, they are fighters and they are the “Army”.

This “melody of pride” flaunts the mettle, guts, ardor, zeal, vigor and resolve of Pakistanis, their will to sacrifice for their country and their morale to water this beautiful flower named Pakistan with their blood.

HUMA KHAN,

Islamabad.