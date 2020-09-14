Share:

LAHORE - JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday met Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president and government ally Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to inquire about his health.

While addressing a press conference after the meeting, the JUI- leader said politics “did not come under discussion” in the meeting and that he only had halwa and tea during his visit to Shujaat's residence. “Chaudhry Shujaat's health is not such that he should be shouldered with any more burden," he said.

The JUI-F chief said that the All Parties Conference was set for September 20. Earlier, PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal made the same announcement about the APC.

"The date for APC has been set [...] PPP will host the APC," he said, adding that "we will have to take tough and unconventional decisions". Rehman said unemployment and inflation were sky-rocketing, while the rupee was falling consistently.

Talking about the tragic Lahore-Sialkot Motorway gang-rape, he said: "In this country, women are not safe [...] The people who [raped] the woman should be handed exemplary punishment."

Fazlur Rehman, speaking about Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh's victim-blaming remarks, said that authorities are making such comments that are akin to rubbing salt in one’s wounds.