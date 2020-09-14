Share:

LAHORE - Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Freed Zafar has urged young doctors to focus on research, continue updating knowledge and improving skills for own career growth and in the larger interest of the ailing humanity.

Speaking at the concluding session of a refresher course for surgeons completing FCPS / MS Surgery arranged by Surgery Unit-I of Lahore General Hospital (LGH), he said that doctors and allied health staff putting own life at risk while treating patients were in reality doing jihad.

More than 80 surgeons from across the provinces participated in the course.

Prof Mahmood Ayaz, Prof Muhammad Farooq Afzal, Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab, Prof Abdul Hameed Chaudhry, Prof Khalid Durrani, Prof Abu Al Fazal Ali Khan, Dr Faisal Hanif, Dr Najamuddin, Dr Muhammad Imran Khokhar, Dr Ajmal Farooq, Dr Owais Amjad Malik, Dr Anwar Zaib also gave lectures on various topics related to surgery and shared their own experiences and challenges in this field.

Principal PGMI said that conducting such review courses provides an opportunity to enhance the professional skills of doctors and review the education and surgery training. In the courses, senior teachers train young doctors through Q&A which enhances their professional confidence. Prof Al-Freed thanked Prof Farooq Afzal and Dr Imran Khokhar on conducting such courses to improve the skills of doctors.

He praised this team and hoped that they would continue to offer such courses in the future as well.