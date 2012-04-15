LAHORE
In Punjab, 6.2 million acres of land will be brought under cotton cultivation this year. A Punjab Agriculture Department spokesman said on Saturday that poison should be applied to seed before sowing to have a better yield, adding that it would keep the crop safe from juice sucking insects and leaf curl virus for 35-40 days. Meanwhile, Punjab Agriculture Department has advised cotton growers to timely sow the approved BT varieties and hybrid varieties in suitable areas for optimum production.
Cotton to be cultivated on 6.2m acres in Punjab
