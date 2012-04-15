





LAHORE

In Punjab, 6.2 million acres of land will be brought under cotton cultivation this year. A Punjab Agriculture Department spokesman said on Saturday that poison should be applied to seed before sowing to have a better yield, adding that it would keep the crop safe from juice sucking insects and leaf curl virus for 35-40 days. Meanwhile, Punjab Agriculture Department has advised cotton growers to timely sow the approved BT varieties and hybrid varieties in suitable areas for optimum production.