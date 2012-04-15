







KARACHI - Municipal Commissioner of Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mutanat Ali Khan here the other day assured the Pakistan Tanneries Association’s delegation from Korangi Industrial Area that Karachi Municipal Corporation officers will visit the area regularly to ensure proper disposal of wastage from tanneries.

The delegation included Vice Chairman of the Association Fawad Jawed, former chairman Danish Khan, said a Karachi Municipal Corporation release.