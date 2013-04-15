

LAKKI MARWAT - A large number of people affiliated with Achu tribe have authorised two prominent elders - former Inspector General of Police Dil Jan Khan Marwat and head of Marwat Qaumi Jirga Haji Muhammad Aslam Khan - to name candidates for contesting forthcoming elections on national assembly seat NA-27 and provincial assembly seat PK-76 (Lakki-III).

At a meeting of grand Jirga held in Begukhel House at Lakki city on Sunday, they said that the decisions taken by both elders would be acceptable for all. They said that they had full confidence in the leadership of Dil Jan Khan and Haji Aslam Khan and hoped that they would protect the genuine rights of all tribesmen.

“We have empowered the elders to decide whether Achu tribe will field its own candidate for national assembly seat or it will support other aspirants,” they said. PK-76 candidates Gul Aslam Khan Begukhel and Haji Hidayatullah Khan Eesakkhel also spoke at the meeting.

They said that they would respect the decisions of their elders and would withdraw from election race in favour of contesting candidate.

“The unity among the elders will restore the past glory of Achu tribe enabling it to play a vital role in area politics”, they maintained.

Dil Jan Khan and Haji Aslam Khan underlined the need for promoting unity, brotherhood and respect for others and said that the youths should follow the footprints of their elders in the best interest of entire tribe.

“People should reject those candidates who treat voters like quadrupeds and try to purchase their loyalties”, they told. They were optimistic that the candidates backed by Achu tribe would win polls with heavy margin.

Former district nazim advocate Qudratullah Khan, former union council nazims Haji Rehmatullah Khan and Malik Abdul Rauf Khan, Khanzada Ahmad Jan Khan, Niaz Muhammad Khan and Haji Rafeeq Khan were also in the attendance.