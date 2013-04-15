LAHORE - Cricket all-rounder Shahid Afridi called on PML-N chief Mian Nawaz Sharif Sunday to condole the death of Mian Abbas Sharif.

His meeting with the elder Sharif gave rise to media speculation that he has joined the PML-N. Afridi, later, clarified that he had not joined the party, as he had gone to meet the Sharif family to condole the death of Mian Abbas Sharif. Talking to the media, the cricket star also said that it was not essential to join politics to serve the people. He said Sharif brothers had been a helping hand to him throughout his career and he was grateful to them for that.