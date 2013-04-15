The hearing of contempt of court case against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was adjourned for an indefinite period on Sunday.

The hearing was adjourned due to illness of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf’s lawyer, Wasim Sajjad.

It may be recalled that Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was issued notice over sending a confidential letter in sealed envelop in the name of Supreme Court Chief Justice, which the apex court had declared an interference and bid to influence the court proceedings.