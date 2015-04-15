Islamabad - The 13th 10-day free pollen allergy relief camp will start at Aabpara Community Center from Wednesday.

All medicines would be provided free of cost to the patients from 9 am to 4 pm, according to a spokesman of ICT administration here on Tuesday.

The Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, Zulfiqar Haider Khan has directed the departments to provide maximum relief to the allergy patients in the ongoing allergy season.

The administration will create help line for the allergy patients and place it on the ICT administration website.

Pamphlets will also be distributed in the educational institutions with the co-operation of federal directorate of education.

DHO, ICT would also set up three additional allergy camps in various sectors with the co-operation of concerned departments.

Rescue 15 and other institutions would be involved for provision of emergency health services and ambulance to allergy patients. A seminar would be held on pollen allergy to launch effective public health education.

The services of renowned allergy specialists will be made available for camp and pharmacists for donating medicines for the camp.

It may be mentioned here that the ICT administration has been holding pollen allergy camps for the treatment of allergy patients in the federal capital during allergy season since 2004.

The patients have the option to get them treated through any one of three methods of treatments i.e. allopathic, homeopathic and Tib-e Unani. The renowned allergy specialists would attend the camp and provide their services.

The representatives of the pharmaceutical companies also announced donations of medicines for the camp, the spokesman added.